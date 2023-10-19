Ganapin guns for gold in Asian Para Games, renews Paralympic bid

Para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin. Handout photo.

A casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic was one-armed taekwondo jin Alain Ganapin, whose bid to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021 was derailed after he was afflicted by the virus just days before he was to compete.

The Marikina native vowed to work hard and rekindle his Olympic dream, no matter the cost and sacrifice required.

The journey to the Paris Paralympic Games began in May 2022 when he ruled the men’s -70-kilogram division of the Asian Para Games Qualification Tournament held in Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, punching a ticket to the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

“Hindi biro po 'yung pinagdaanan po namin, especially dahil nung nangyari sa Tokyo na na-miss po namin. Kaya naging emosyonal po ako ng manalo sa qualifying sa Asian Para Games,” said Ganapin.

His coach Gershon Bautista said Ganapin has been undergoing rigorous training the last three months aside from going through intense physical conditioning for this meet.

“He (Ganapin) is better off now compared to three months ago. Kapag sparring, nahihirapan na rin ang mga kalaban ni Alain,” he said.

“Hopefully 'yung naipundar namin ni Alain in his strength and conditioning for this event will be more than enough,” added the coach in the maiden outing of his ward in the sports fest backed by the Philippine Sports Commission

Proof that Ganapin was back in competitive shape was when he bagged a bronze in the Australian Open, an Olympic ranking qualifying competition, last July.

Ganapin plans to kill two birds with one stone in achieving a podium finish in his debut in Hangzhou.

“Kapag mag-podium finish si Alain, tataas din po 'yung world ranking niya,” said Bautista, who revealed that his ward is currently ranked No. 24 in the world ratings. “He has a bigger chance of making it to Paris if he is within the top 20 in the world because this event has more qualifying points.”

“Yung maka-compete sa Paralympic Games ang aming ultimate goal ni coach. Nais ko na matapos ng event ng maayos at makauwi ng medalya,” said Ganapin.