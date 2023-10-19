Brownlee skips B sample testing, waits for ITA ruling

Gilas Pilipinas star Justin Brownlee. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Justin Brownlee has opted to waive his right not to have his B sample tested a week after he failed a doping test following the 19th Asian Games, Philippine Olympic Committee president Congressman Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said.

"'Yun ang naging decision nila together with the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas)," Tolentino said.

"Winaive na 'yung right to open the B sample. Iisa lang naman kasi ang source ng A sample and B sample. Same urine lang 'yun."

According to the Lausanne-based International Testing Agency (ITA), the naturalized player tested positive for the banned Carboxy-THC, which is linked to cannabis use.

Brownlee had until Thursday to request the analysis of his B sample in case his A sample gave out a "false positive" result.

"Inaantay din ng ITA kung i-o-open pa ang B sample," Tolentino said. "Pero ayaw na nga kasi iisa lang naman ang magiging source ng test."

"So why go to Beijing kung ganoon lang din ang kalalabasan?"

Tolentino said the next step is for them to wait for the formal ruling from the ITA before Brownlee makes his next move.

"It will be forwarded to FIBA, then FIBA will forward to SBP. That's the time to appeal the decision," the POC official said.

The Ginebra import, who will be forced to miss the PBA Commissioner's Cup, faces a two-year suspension if the ruling gets finalized.

Tolentino earlier said that Brownlee's failure to pass the doping test might be related to medications he took for his injury.

This is why Brownlee is reportedly preparing the medical documentation needed for his appeal.

“Inaasikaso na muna niya ‘yung mga medical documents niya at kung ano ‘yung pinrescribe sa kanya nung nasa medication siya sa United States ng doctor, certifications that will be needed in case mag-appeal,” said the POC chief.