24 teams to suit up in biggest Spikers’ Turf Invitational

MANILA – A record-equaling 24 teams are set to vie for the Spikers’ Turf Invitational beginning Friday, October 20, at the Paco Arena in Manila – the biggest conference cast in league’s history.

Cignal HD, which completed a perfect title run in the Open Conference last March, headlines the huge field, which will be divided into four groups with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the knockout quarterfinal phase.

The semifinalists will be joined by a foreign guest team in a round-robin series.

Joining the HD Spikers in Pool C are Davies Paints-Adamson, Philippine Coast Guard, Saints and Lattes-Letran, Santa Rosa City Lions and the St. Gerard Construction-Saint Benilde.

Ateneo-Fudgee Bar banners the Pool A cast that includes D’Navigators Iloilo, Don Pacundo-La Salle-Dasmariñas, Kinto-Perpetual Help, Philippine Army and Sta. Elena-National University, while Cabstars-City of Cabuyao headlines the Pool B group, along with EcoOil-La Salle MKA-San Beda, Philippine Air Force, Saskin-Philippine Christian University and VNS Griffins.

Making up Pool D are the Alpha Omega Elite Spikers, Chef on a Diet-Far Eastern University, PGJC Navy, Savouge RTU Basilan, Bayleaf Spikers and the Xentromall-Emilio Aguinaldo College.

EcoOil and VNS kick off hostilities at 3:30 p.m. on opening day with Fudgee Barr and Don Pacundo tangling in the 5:30 p.m. main game of the tournament that equaled the 24-team cast that competed in the 2019 Open Conference.

A busy schedule is also expected in Day 2 with four matches slated, including the Chef on a Diet-Navy clash at 11 a.m. to be followed by the D’Navigators-Army collision at 1 p.m., the Saskin-Air Force duel at 3 p.m. and the Coast Guard-Davies Paints face-off at 5 p.m.