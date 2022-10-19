Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez celebrates after scoring against Petro Gazz. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- As she has done time and again for Creamline, Alyssa Valdez came through in crunch time for the Cool Smashers on Tuesday night against the Petro Gazz Angels.

Valdez scored the final two points of their four-set thriller, including the match-winner off the hands of Petro Gazz import Lindsey Vander Weide. The Cool Smashers hacked out a 25-19, 16-25, 25-18, 27-25 victory to improve to 2-0 in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

Afterward, Valdez deflected the credit to her teammates who kept the ball alive during the late-game rallies and to setter Jia de Guzman for trusting her with the final hits.

"Buti na lang andoon 'yung tiwala din ng buong team. Kahit naman ma-block, may coverage din. So binigay na lang talaga lahat noong few points," said Valdez, who finished with 14 points, 22 digs, and 15 receptions in the win.

"It's not naman asking for the ball, but I think Jia on that moment, 'yun ang best decision na ginawa niya, 'yung naisip niya na pwedeng gawin," she added.

Ced Domingo was instrumental in the closing stretch, as her block touch on Vander Weide's hits helped the Cool Smashers in digging. With Creamline import Yeliz Basa at the back row, De Guzman went to her longtime teammate and Valdez delivered.

It was a hard-earned victory for the Cool Smashers but they expected nothing less against the Gazz Angels. Petro Gazz had memorably beaten Creamline when they played in the 2019 Reinforced Conference finals, but the Cool Smashers have dominated the rivalry since then.

Since the 2019 Open Conference, Creamline has won 12 consecutive matches against the Gazz Angels.

"We really respect PetroGazz in terms of, laging kami ang nagtatapat din talaga. So, extra preparation din talaga in terms of sino 'yung mga babantayan," said Valdez.

"We prepare naman every single game. But siyempre, iba pa rin 'yung may extra push lang ng kaunti," she added. "Since Day 1, parang lagi kami ng Petro Gazz ang nagtatapat, very close fight all the time."

Creamline is back in action on Saturday against the Cignal HD Spikers.

