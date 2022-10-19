Ateneo's Faith Nisperos looks to score against San Sebastian. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University opened its campaign in the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge by making quick work of San Sebastian College, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14, on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Faith Nisperos scored 18 points on 11 kills, six aces, and a block, while sitting out the second set of Ateneo's Pool A match-up. Vanie Gandler chipped in 14 points while Lyann de Guzman and Joan Narit added 10 and eight points, respectively.

The Blue Eagles needed just 78 minutes to complete the win. Nonetheless, head coach Oliver Almadro said they still have plenty of work to do.

"We still have to polish many things. Baste (San Sebastian) is a very good team, lumamang lang kami ng konti sa rotation ng tao," he said. "But we are preparing for bigger games, not just in the V-League but also in the UAAP. So, we really need to work on so many things."

After taking the first two sets in identical fashions, the Lady Eagles turned it up a notch higher in the next, unleashing an 11-1 run capped by Nisperos' four straight aces for a huge 19-8 bulge.

De Guzman's kill made it 22-10 before Gandler took over and closed out the match.

Kristine Dionisio fired 12 points while Tina Marasigan and Kamille Tan put in seven points apiece for the Lady Stags, who will clash with the Adamson University next.

