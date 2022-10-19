V-League: CSB stuns UST, Adamson outlasts FEU

College of St. Benilde came away with a big 4-set win over UST. PVL Media.



Behind a solid performance from Jade Gentapa, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) outlasted University of Santo Tomas (UST) in four sets in their Pool B showdown in the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge.

The Lady Blazers showed their poise in the fourth set en route to a 25-17, 18-25, 25-19, 27-25 triumph on Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Gentapa scored 15 points -- 14 off kills -- while Mycah Go had 13 points, 11 digs, and 11 receptions to power the reigning NCAA champions to the hard-earned win.

“We made some adjustments in the third set. We tried out some combinations and they responded,” said CSB coach Jerry Yee, who also drew nine and six points from Gayle Pascual and Clydel Catarig, respectively.

The Golden Tigresses actually appeared headed to forcing a decider after leading by four in the fourth but Go and Chenae Basarte combined for four straight points to tie the game at 22 before Angeli Abellano put UST back on top in the ensuing play.

Catarig, however, scored an off-the-block hit then the Lady Blazers foiled their rivals’ 1-2 play to get to match point but the Tigresses tied the match again then traded hits before Gentapa scored on a combo play to put CSB back on top and Michelle Gamit stymied Imee Hernandez’s attack with a block.

Abella led UST with 17 points, while Hernandez added nine hits and Ypril Tapia added eight points on top of 11 excellent digs.

Yee racked up a second win on Wednesday after steering Adamson University past Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9.

Trisha Tubu exploded for 24 points, including 19 on attacks, while Kate Santiago backed her up with 15 hits for an 18-point output. The Lady Falcons dominated the fifth, pulling away for an 8-1 lead before the Lady Tamaraws got within three points, 7-10.

Sheena Toring and Santiago drilled in two quick points off a crosscourt hit and a block, respectively, to give the San Marcelino-based school a 12-8 cushion.

Toring then scored on a drop shot and the Lady Falcons moved to match point on an FEU setter Tin Ubaldo’s net violation before Santiago finished off the Lady Tams with a kill after Monares saved one match point.

Lucie Almonte scored 10 points and produced 11 excellent receptions for Adamson while Toring finished with 10 markers.

Monares led the way for FEU with 20 points on 16 attacks and four blocks while dishing out 15 excellent digs.

