UAAP: UST women torch FEU for third straight win

Joylyn Pangilinan of UST. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) waxed hot from long range en route to an 83-49 demolition of Far Eastern University (FEU) in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, Wednesday at their Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Tacky Tacatac and Joylyn Pangilinan made 12 of UST's 15 three-pointers in the contest as they surged to a third consecutive triumph.

Tacatac finished with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists while Pangilinan added 21 points on seven treys.

"Yung game plan namin nasunod. I'm happy na 'yung scouting report namin against FEU worked today. Also, Tacky and Joylyn provided the outside shooting for us. 'Yung role also ng bawat player were done really well," said Growling Tigresses head coach Haydee Ong as they went up to 5-1 in the standings to remain in second place.

"Sinunod lang namin 'yung game plan ni coach kaya naging maganda 'yung resulta para sa amin," added Tacatac.

Holding a 24-16 lead entering the second stanza, UST locked FEU down to just 11 points to gain a 47-27 lead at the half.

The Growling Tigresses lead reached 39 points in the final frame.

Eka Soriano also provided an all-around line for the Tigresses, tallying 10 points, eight assists, and six steals.

On Saturday, Ong hopes that her team closes the round out strong when they go up against University of the Philippines (UP) at Ynares Antipolo.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, before the season, ang target namin ngayon is to get to the Final 4. Itong first round, nakapondo na kami and we have one more game to capped it all up. Sana makuha din namin 'yung UP game so that we can finish the game strong," she said.

FEU, who dropped its fourth-straight game to fall to 1-5, was led by Princess Jumuad, who had 17 points, nine rebounds, and three steals. Camille Taguiam added 10 markers.

The scores:

UST 83 - Tacatac 24, Pangilinan 21, Soriano 10, Dionisio 7, Serrano 6, Araza 5, Villasin 4, Danganan 4, Bron 2, Santos 0, Ambos 0, Villapando 0.

FEU 49 - Jumuad 17, Taguiam 10, Go 9, Paras 4, Aquino 3, Pacia 2, Obien 2, Geabroso 2, Delos Santos 0, Lopez 0, Salvani 0, Cunanan 0, Mendaros 0.

Quarter scores: 24-16, 47-27, 70-38, 83-49.

Related video: