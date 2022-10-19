UAAP: UP keeps UE winless in women's basketball

The UP Fighting Maroons improved to 3-3 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- The University of the Philippines (UP) arrested a two-game slide in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, dominating the winless University of the East (UE), 66-42, Wednesday at University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion.

It was a "very important" win for the Fighting Maroons, according to head coach Paul Ramos as they did not want to fall too far behind in the league standings as the first round heads to a close.

"As we all know, the standings are shaping up and we are beginning to see who will be battling it out for the second, third, and fourth spots. Obviously, we are buying one of those spots so every win matters for us," said Ramos as the win put them up to an even 3-3 slate.

"We wanted to win that game against Ateneo but we didn't. Moving forward, every win counts heading into the second round. We all know that the magic number is eight wins so we are trying to get to that," continued Ramos."

A strong start paved the way for the comfortable win for the Fighting Maroons, going off on a 25-5 first quarter. During the first 10 minutes of play, junior Erika Jimenez outscored the entire Lady Warriors team all by her lonesome, dropping nine of her 11 points during that spurt.

The Fighting Maroons did not let up the rest of the way with the lead ballooning to 39 points in the third canto. Stiff Larrosa also got 11 points to go along with eight rebounds for UP, while Marielle Vingno and Maian Domingo added 10 points apiece.

UE, who fell to 0-6, was led by Kamba Kone with 13 points and 13 rebounds. They shot just 27.8-percent from the field and committed 38 turnovers that led to 27 UP points.

The scores:

UP 66 - Larrosa 11, Jimenez 11, Vingno 10, Domingo 10, Maw 7, Sanchez 7, Bariquit 6, Tapawan 2, Rivera 2, Pesquera 0, Gonzales 0, Sauz 0, Lebico 0, Lozada 0.

UE 42 - Kone 13, Paule 6, Anastacio 5, Silva 4, Lorena 4, Terrinal 3, Caraig 2, Sajol 2, Gervacio 2, Nama 1, Dela Rosa 0, Delig 0, Tinio.

Quarterscores: 25-5, 38-11, 54-25, 66-42.

