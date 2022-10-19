UAAP: NU holds on to end long drought against La Salle

NU point guard Steve Nash Enriquez in action against the De La Salle Green Archers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) has ended another long losing streak against a UAAP powerhouse.

The Bulldogs held on for an 80-76 triumph against the De La Salle University on Wednesday afternoon, ending a 10-game losing streak against the Green Archers.

NU has not beaten La Salle since October 2015, but got big games from Steve Nash Enriquez and Omar John to snap their skid against the cagers from Taft. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 in UAAP Season 85, keeping their spot at the top of the league standings.

Their triumph over La Salle comes a week after the Bulldogs ended a five-year slump against defending champion University of the Philippines.

Related video: