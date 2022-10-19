The NU Bulldogs improved to 5-1 after beating La Salle. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) continues to prove that it is the real deal in UAAP Season 85, as the Bulldogs took down another contender in De La Salle University on Wednesday.

La Salle has won its last 10 meetings against NU but that all changed when Steve Nash Enriquez piloted the Bulldogs to an 80-76 triumph in their first-round encounter at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was NU's first win over La Salle since October 2015, when the likes of J-Jay Alejandro and Alfred Aroga were leading the way for the Bulldogs. Not only did NU end a seven-year slump against the Green Archers, but they also kept their place at the top of the league standings with a 5-1 win-loss slate.

Yet NU head coach Jeff Napa was in no mood to celebrate after they racked up a fourth straight win, instead stressing that the Bulldogs have not quite achieved anything yet.

"Hindi kami puwede mag-relax. We have to be ready kung gusto namin na ma-achieve, kung ano ang gusto naming marating," said Napa.

Napa is adamant that his team is not among the most talented in the UAAP, but they get the job done through hard work and a gritty attitude. He is proud that they are now producing wins to go along with those qualities, but stresses that there is a long way to go for his team.

"Ang sinasabi ko sa kanila, we do it our way, not their way," said Napa. "'Yun ang hawak naming sitwasyon eh. 'Yung sitwasyon ng kalaban, hindi namin hawak."

"Although we won, we have to correct ourselves," he also said. "We have to address kung ano ang kailangang i-address. Happy ako, at least 'yung game napunta sa favor namin."

"[But] winning is only a step doon sa gusto naming mangyari. We have to work hard pa rin."

More crucially, Napa wants his team to remain hungry even as wins continue to pile up for them. The Bulldogs will conclude the first round against the struggling Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws this weekend.

"Happy ako, at least, 'yung winning culture, 'yung attitude, 'yung mindset ng mga bata, natu-turn around nila," the coach saiad. "Huwag lang sana lumaki mga ulo, 'di ba?"

"Hopefully coming to second round, improve pa. We have to take care like our next game against FEU."

