UAAP: Cayabyab stars as NU women overpower La Salle

NU's Kristine Cayabyab in action against La Salle. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rookie Kristine Cayabyab poured in a career-best 27 points as the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs pulled away for a 93-72 triumph over De La Salle University to remain unbeaten in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-0 after Wednesday's game at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion, and have now won 102 consecutive contests since 2014.

Cayabyab made 10 of her 20 field goals while also adding eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals to her statline. The rookie had previously scored 19 points in a 100-66 win vs. Adamson University last Saturday.

Her scoring explosion came at an opportune time for the Lady Bulldogs, who missed the services of sophomore star Karl Ann Pingol due to fever.

"We kinda started slow. We missed the services of Ann Pingol but the other guys stepped up, and contributed really well," said first-year NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan. "Nakalayo kami sa second half. It's a total collective effort from everyone on our team."

"First of all, credit sa coaches ko, especially Coach Aris. Every game, sinasabi niya sa akin, bawi lang, bawi lang. Ngayon lang ako bumabawi kay Coach Aris. Gusto ko rin mag-step up dahil wala si Karl Ann," added Cayabyab, who was the MVP of the UAAP Season 84 Women's 3x3 Tournament.

Holding a 69-57 lead with 8:38 left in the game, the Lady Bulldogs found the touch from deep, nailing six triples in a 24-8 run to gain a 93-65 lead with 1:54 remaining

Camille Clarin tallied 19 points, seven assists, and five steals as well. Moreover, the sophomore winger helped limit La Salle ace Charmine Torres to just 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

Annick Edimo Tiky tallied 15 points and eight rebounds for NU while Angel Surada added 12 points and eight boards.

Fina Niantcho paced La Salle with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six rebounds while Lee Sario added 17 markers.

The Lady Archers fell to 4-2 in the standings, still good for solo third.

The scores:

NU (93) - Cayabyab 27, Clarin 19, Edimo Tiky 15, Surada 12, Cacho 9, Fabruada 6, Canuto 5, Betanio 0, Villareal 0, Solis 0, Bartolo 0, Talas 0, Ico 0, Estacio 0, Dimaunahan 0.

DLSU (72) - Niantcho Tchuido 20, Sario 17, Torres 12, Binaohan 8, Espinas 6, Arciga 6, De La Paz 3, Jimenez 0, Dalisay 0, Ahmed 0, Castillo 0, Camba 0.

Quarterscores: 18-12, 40-32, 65-52, 93-72.

