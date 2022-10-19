UAAP: Ateneo women down Adamson for back-to-back wins

Ateneo guard Jhazmin Joson puts up a shot against Adamson in their UAAP Season 85 game. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University completed a huge turnaround in the third quarter to subdue Adamson University, 66-58, in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Quadricentennial Pavilion in Manila.

The Blue Eagles bagged their second straight win and third overall of the season, improving to 3-3.

Down by double digits at the start of the third period, the Blue Eagles uncorked a huge 22-0 run paced by the defense of Nigerian student-athlete Sarah Makanjuola. Sandra Villacruz ended the blitz with a three-point play to put Ateneo up, 48-41, with 2:43 left in the frame.

Cris Padilla put Adamson within reach after scoring a basket inside with 4:57 remaining in the payoff period, 55-58, but a 6-0 run from Ateneo virtually sealed the win in their favor with 2:56 left in the ball game.

"We really needed this; we are tied with Adamson," Ateneo head coach LA Mumar said of the win.

He was especially proud that the Blue Eagles got the job done while rookie center Kacey dela Rosa sat out the contest.

"Si Kacey wasn't feeling so well, medyo she's under the weather. You know, Kacey is a very big part of our team. Si Sarah did not play (against UP), if you check the record, she did not play the last game, but we kept on telling her, there is going to be a time; and today was the time. She stepped up and the other girls stepped up," said Mumar.

"We are not a one- or two-man team. We are not. And I'm glad the girls stepped up and showed na, 'Hey, we're a team, we're Ateneo. We're not just Joson or Dela Rosa," added Mumar.

Makanjuola ended with 16 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and four blocks. Jhazmin Joson also finished with 16 markers and 10 boards, while Junize Calago also ended with a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards.

Adamson, meanwhile, fell to 2-4 -- losing its second straight game.

The Falcons were paced by Nigerian center Victoria Adeshina, with 14 markers and 13 boards to go with four assists, while rookie Cris Padilla added 13 points. Dindy Medina was limited to just eight points on 27.3-percent shooting from the field.

The scores:

Ateneo 66 - Joson 16, Makanjuola 16, Calago 13, Villacruz 11, Nieves 8, Navarro 2, Jajurie 0, Eufemiano 0, Miranda 0, Cruza 0.

Adamson 58 - Adeshina 14, Padilla 13, Dampios 8, Medina 8, Agojo 6, Flor 5, Dela Cruz 2, Ornopia 1, Catulong 1, Alaba Angela 0, Meniano 0, Etang 0, Dumelod 0, Alaba Angeli. 0.

Quarterscores: 16-15, 26-39, 53-47, 66-58.



Related video: