UAAP: Ateneo regains winning ways, crushes Adamson

Ateneo forward Kai Ballungay in action against Adamson. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Ateneo de Manila University clamped down defensively in the second half en route to a comfortable 76-55 triumph over Adamson University, Wednesday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Coming off their second loss of UAAP Season 85 to the University of the Philippines (UP), the Blue Eagles vented their ire on Adamson to improve to 4-2 in the men's basketball tournament. Kai Ballungay played his best game so far, with 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting along with four rebounds and two assists.

Dave Ildefonso added 15 points, while Ange Kouame had four points, 12 rebounds, five dimes, three blocks and two steals in 26 minutes. Ateneo limited Adamson to just 23 points in the second half, and the Falcons made just 31.4% of their shots in the game.

A triple by Ildefonso gave the Blue Eagles a 41-32 lead at the break, and they opened the third quarter with 12 unanswered points to take complete control of the game. Fittingly, it was Ildefonso who ended the run, drilling a jumper that gave Ateneo a 53-32 lead with 6:50 to go in the period.

"We're very happy to get back on the right side of the win-loss column, after the tough UP loss. It's not easy for the guys to bounce back from those emotional games," noted Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin after the win.

"I think the players did a very good job of talking to one another and coming into this game in the right frame of mind," he added.

The Ateneo lead ballooned to 23 points multiple times in the final quarter, the first with 3:42 left when Ballungay scored off an acrobatic layup for a 72-49 count.

Adamson managed just eight points in the final period, with Jerom Lastimosa being held in check by the Ateneo defense after pouring in 18 points in the first three quarters. The guard shot just 7-of-18 from the field and was a minus-18 during his time on the floor.

No other Adamson player reached double-digits, with Lenda Dounga contributing eight points and 10 rebounds. The Falcons fell to 2-4 in the first round heading into this weekend's showdown with De La Salle University.

Ateneo, meanwhile, will wrap up their first round schedule against the University of the East.

The scores:

ATENEO 76 -- Ballungay 21, Ildefonso 15, Gomez 8, Chiu 7, Padrigao 5, Lazaro 5, Kouame 4, Andrade 4, Garcia 3, Koon 3, Daves 2, Ong 2, Quitevis 0, Fetalvero 0, Fornilos 0, Lao 0.

ADAMSON 55 -- Lastimosa 18, Douanga 8, Torres 6, Manzano 5, Flowers 4, Jaymalin 3, Fuentebella 3, Yerro 2, Barasi 2, Barcelona 2, W. Magbuhos 2, V. Magbuhos 0, Colonia 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 41-32, 61-47, 76-55.



