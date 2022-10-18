UAAP: Ateneo looks to rebound against 'tough' Adamson

The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and National University (NU) battle during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasig City on October 5, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Reeling from a second loss in three games, Ateneo de Manila University seeks to regain its winning ways against a "really good" Adamson University squad on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles fell in overtime , 76-71, to defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) on Sunday, giving them a 3-2 win-loss record in UAAP Season 85. Adamson is also coming off a loss, having failed to complete a comeback in a 58-54 defeat to National University.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin said they will be in for another difficult game against Adamson [2-3], which had beaten them in a preseason tune-up game.

"[They're] really good… They're a very strong team, obviously well coached. Nash [Racela] is a very experienced, outstanding basketball coach. I don't expect anything but a real tough one," said Baldwin.

Aside from preparing for Adamson, the Blue Eagles also need to recover psychologically and physically from yet another loss to UP. They were dethroned in last season's finals by the Fighting Maroons, and again fell short against their Katipunan rivals in their first meeting of Season 85.

"Our depth isn't what we would like it to be," said Baldwin, who noted that center Geo Chiu suffered from cramps against UP while Matthew Daves is out with a shoulder injury. "With a short turnaround for the Wednesday game, we've got to be smart, and then we've got to come and probably gut it out."

Game time is at 1 p.m.

Opening the day's quadruple-header is a showdown between National University [4-1] and De La Salle University [3-2] at 11 a.m., with the Bulldogs looking to keep their place at the top of the league standings.

La Salle is coming off a comfortable win against Far Eastern University but head coach Derick Pumaren said they are wary of the Bulldogs, who have lived up to the preseason hype so far in the tournament.

"Since the preseason, they've been playing really well. They've really learned the system of Coach Jeff [Napa]. So we should be ready for them," said Pumaren.

At 4:30 p.m., the UP Fighting Maroons [4-1] will test the University of the East [3-2]. The Red Warriors have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019 and are eyeing a massive upset of the defending champions.

Capping the day's slate is a showdown between traditional rivals Far Eastern University [0-5] and the University of Santo Tomas [1-4]. The Tamaraws, off to their worst start in the Final 4 era, are seeking a breakthrough win, while the Growling Tigers hope to arrest a four-game skid.

