PBA: NLEX thwarts TNT for first win under Frankie Lim

MANILA (UPDATE) - NLEX grabbed its first victory under new coach Frankie Lim at the expense of Talk 'N Text in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Wednesday.

The Road Warriors had it 110-101 against the Tropang GIGA and improved to 3-2.

Earl Clark exploded for 45 points and 16 rebounds for NLEX, which emerged from back-to-back losses.

Kevin Alas came off the bench with four triples to finish with 24 points, while Don Trollano added 16 markers.

Trailing the Tropa, 74-77, after three quarters, Clark orchestrated a run with Alas, Michael Miranda, and Matt Nieto for a 95-83 lead.

TNT still managed to pull to within 96-101 following Roger Pogoy's triple. But Nieto buried a triple followed by Alas' free throws and successive baskets by Clark had NLEX leading, 110-99.

TNT's Cameron Oliver finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds, while Pogoy and Mikey Williams added 19 and 16 markers, respectively.

The Tropang GIGA fell to 2-2.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more News on iWantTFC

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.