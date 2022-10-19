NCAA: Lyceum denies EAC's upset bid

MANILA, Philippines -- Lyceum of the Philippines University weathered a big game from Nat Cosejo to turn back Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 79-73, in NCAA Season 98 on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

McLaude Guadana had 19 points, Enoch Valdez added 10 points and six rebounds, as the Pirates recovered from a loss to Mapua University in their previous game to improve to 8-3 in the tournament.

Cosejo, the reigning Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week, fired 26 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists. The Generals were looking to build on an upset of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde in their previous game, but couldn't complete a comeback against Lyceum.

The Pirates were ahead by as much as 19 points, 59-40, in the third quarter but saw their advantage dwindle to six, 77-71, in the final 30 seconds.

The Generals couldn't make headway, however, and free throws by Shawn Umali and Omar Larupay proved enough to hold off EAC.

Adrian Balowa and JP Maguliano each had 12 points, with the latter also grabbing 15 rebounds in a losing effort for the Generals.

EAC is now 1-10 for the season.

The scores:

LPU 79 -- Guadana 19, Valdez 10, Cunanan 10, Umali 7, Vinoya 7, Villegas 6, Bravo 6, Larupay 5, Navarro 4, Penafiel 3, Montano 2.

EAC 73 -- Cosejo 26, Balowa 12, Maguliano 12, Cosa 7, Bajon 5, Luciano 4, Liwag 4, Tolentino 3, Ad. Doria 0, Dominguez 0, Angeles 0, Quinal 0.

Quarters: 29-20, 50-38, 65-53, 79-73.

