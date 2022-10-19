NCAA: CSB downs Mapua for bounce-back win

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) used a big fourth quarter to take down Mapua University, 85-72, and return to the win column of NCAA Season 98 on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers out-scored the Cardinals, 24-8, in the final quarter to break a tight game open and claim their eighth win against two losses in the seniors basketball tournament.

CSB was coming off its second loss of the season, a shock 80-75 setback to the erstwhile winless Emilio Aguinaldo College. They were under threat from the Cardinals for three quarters, trailing, 61-64, at the end of the third.

But the Blazers clamped down defensively in the fourth, limiting Mapua to single digits while finding their rhythm on the other end.

Top MVP candidate Will Gozum led the Blazers with 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a block, while Miguel Corteza made nine of his 16 shots en route to 22 points.

Warren Bonifacio had 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the loss, while Jeric Pido scored 13. The Cardinals saw their two-game winning streak come to an end; they fell to 2-9 in the tournament.

The scores:

CSB 85 -- Gozum 25, Corteza 22, Cullar 8, Oczon 6, Nayve 6, Sangco 5, Carlos 5, Pasturan 2, Marcos 2, Lepalam 2, Flores 2, Davis 0.

MAPUA 72 -- Bonifacio 21, Pido 13, Agustin 12, Hernandez 10, Nocum 6, Cuenco 5, Soriano 3, Salenga 2, Mercado 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0, Parinas 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 40-42, 61-64, 85-72.

