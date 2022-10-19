NBA: Warriors dominate Lakers on ring night

LeBron James (6) of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors during their game at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images/AFP

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors lifted up championship banner number 7 as they formally commemorated their latest NBA title on opening night.

The Chase Center was packed to the rafters in anticipation of the historic night as well as the premier match-up vs the Los Angeles Lakers.

Steph Curry led the team in unveiling the banner, a first at the Chase Center. The reigning Finals MVP also took the moment to greet Brittney Griner a happy birthday to show his support for the incarcerated WNBA star who has been detained in Russia on drug charges.

The Warriors showcased a virtually intact line-up from last season’s championship team.

Just days before tip-off, the team locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions, with Draymond Green the remaining piece to resolved at seasons end.

It was also the first time the Warriors fans saw Green and Poole in action since the infamous scuffle at practice that saw Green fined by the team.

The Warriors leaned on a tough defense stand in the first half to limit the Lakers to just 14% three-point field goal shooting and force the visiting team to 11 turnovers that led to 13 turnover points.

Golden State was in control, 59-52, at the half.

The defending champs blew the game open in the third quarter led by the Splash Brothers with Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 17 points. The Warriors entered the fourth quarter with a commanding 20-point lead, 91-71.

Lakers came closest to cut the lead down to 12 after a Russel Westbrook alley-oop slam dunk with roughly 4 minutes to go.

But that run was quickly countered by a flurry of buckets for Curry capped off by a four-point play.

The Warriors sealed their first win of the season, 123-109.

The stars came out as Curry led the way with 33 points, Wiggins added 20, and Thompson had 18.

But it was the bench support that weighed the most as the Warriors young crew led by Pool, JaMychal Green, James Wiseman, and Donte Divincenzo dominated their counterparts, 41-21.

The Warriors also dominated the Lakers in three-point shooting, 16-45 to 10-40.

Lebron James came into the game trailing Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring record by 1,325 points. The 37-year-old showed no rust with a 31-point performance to add with 14 rebounds and 8 assists. Anthony Davis chipped in 27 points and Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

