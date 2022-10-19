Ivy Lacsina in action for F2 Logistics against UAI-Army in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ivy Lacsina has no doubt that F2 Logistics will build on their maiden victory in the PVL Reinforced Conference, which saw them sweep UAI-Army in straight sets last Tuesday.

Lacsina's professional career had started on the wrong note, with the Cargo Movers dropping back-to-back games to Chery Tiggo and Choco Mucho. It was a rare skid for Lacsina who ended her collegiate career with National University (NU) by completing a 16-0 sweep of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

But the middle blocker was confident that a breakthrough was coming, and they got it on Wednesday with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 result against the Lady Troopers. Lacsina contributed seven points in the win, including three blocks.

"Before naman po, bago po nagkaroon ng tuloy-tuloy na panalo noong collegiate po ako, dumaan din po kami sa mga talo," said Lacsina, who was part of NU teams that missed out on the Final 4 before their historic run in Season 84.

"Doon po talaga kami natuto and talagang doon po kami mas nag-pursige, noong mga times na 'yun," she added.

Their win over Army is a great confidence-booster for the Cargo Movers, especially as they also welcomed back libero Dawn Macandili from an injury. Making the result all the more impressive is that ace spiker Kalei Mau sat out most of the last two sets due to cramps, but F2 still won comfortably.

Lacsina, who shrugged off a shoulder strain to play for the Cargo Movers, is confident that they can build on the win.

"Alam ko po at alam po ng buong team namin na dadating din po kami sa point na dire-diretso na din po 'yung panalo namin," she said. "Pero kailangan po namin pag-trabahuhan po lahat 'yun."

The Cargo Movers look to make it to two wins in a row on October 25, when they play the PLDT High Speed Hitters.

Related video: