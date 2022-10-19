Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hidilyn Diaz cemented her name in Philippine sports history after winning the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal. However, more than a year after Tokyo 2020, Diaz revealed that life has been challenging.

In an interview on the ABS-CBN Sports program "In the House", the 31-year-old weightlifter shared that she has been wearing different hats as a newlywed, graduating student, national athlete, and youth advocate.

“Challenging ang buhay. Hindi ibig sabihin na nanalo ka na sa Olympics ay magstop ka na doon. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang buhay. Continuous (ang) learning,” Diaz acknowledged.

-- #TheWeightIsOver --

On the first anniversary of her triumph in the Tokyo Olympics, Diaz married her long-time partner and coach Julius Naranjo in Baguio City.

However, what was supposed to be a memorable first day for the newlywed was disturbed by a Magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Abra and its neighboring provinces.

“Nakaka-shock lang na after ng kasal ang saya-saya mo tapos kinabukasan kinailangan mo magmadali, bumaba, napapraning ka na…kakatapos mo lang mag-enjoy e, kakakasal mo lang,” Diaz shared.

In another interview with ABS-CBN back in 2019, Diaz mentioned that she would like to start building a family with Naranjo should she win the gold in Tokyo 2020.

The couple met in 2017 at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

-- Grad-weight-ing --

Despite reaching the biggest stages in sports, Diaz remains committed to getting her college diploma.

The Zamboanga City pride is in her final year taking Business Management at De La Salle College of St. Benilde.

She was granted a scholarship by the institution after the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics and consistently pursued her degree despite the grueling schedule as a national athlete.

-- Inspiring the youth --

After conquering the international stage, Diaz went back to her roots and established a weightlifting academy in her hometown to train aspiring athletes.

Diaz also took young athletes under her wing and personally teach them the proper form and weightlifting techniques at the Hidilyn Weightlifting Academy in Jala-Jala town, Rizal.

“Kasi hindi ko naman kailangan na ipagsigawan pa na dito tayo magaling e, nanalo na po ako ng gold medal. Kailangan lang siya ngayon is awareness about weightlifting,” Diaz said.

She also hopes that someday weightlifting will be staged in local events like Palarong Pambansa and collegiate leagues such as NCAA and UAAP.

-- Road to Paris 2024 --

With two SEA Games gold medals under her belt, Hidilyn Diaz is now gunning for the Paris Olympics 2024.

She will compete in the 59 kg class after the International Weightlifting Federation implemented changes in the weight classes.