NEW YORK -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said Tuesday "serious consideration" should be given to removing Washington Commanders counterpart Dan Snyder from the NFL.

Irsay said on the sidelines of the NFL owners meeting in New York that Snyder's reign in Washington had been "gravely concerning" and that the question of forcing him out of the league had "merit."

Snyder is one of the most polarizing owners in the NFL, and Washington have faced a series of damning allegations of workplace misconduct and financial improprieties.

Washington was fined $10 million by the NFL last year after an investigation found evidence of sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation.

A separate NFL investigation into allegations against Snyder, headed by attorney Mary Jo White, is ongoing.

Irsay told reporters on Tuesday that he believed other NFL owners should address the question of whether Snyder should be allowed to remain in the NFL.

"It's a difficult situation," Irsay said. "I believe that there is merit to remove him as owner. I think it's something that we have to review.

"We have to look at all the evidence and we have to be thorough in going forward. But I think it's something that we have to give serious consideration to.

"We need to finish the investigation, but it's gravely concerning to me the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years."

Any move to oust Snyder would require support from 24 of the league's 32 owners.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell later would not be drawn on Irsay's comments, stating there would be no movement on the issue until White's investigation was complete.

"It's an ongoing investigation. When Mary Jo White is done with the investigation, we'll share the report with membership and publicly," Goodell told a press briefing.

However, Goodell hinted at annoyance over Irsay's remarks.

"There's no reason for speculation at this point in time until we have the facts," Goodell said.

"Speculation without facts is not a very positive thing to do. Everyone deserves to have the facts and to make sure those decisions are made with facts, and the membership will have that opportunity."

