Ateneo's Ballungay getting comfortable in UAAP environment

Ateneo's Kai Ballungay grabs a rebound against the Adamson University Soaring Falcons during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasay City on October 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University forward Kai Ballungay is slowly but surely getting used to the pace and physicality of the UAAP, midway through his first season with the Blue Eagles.

A highly-touted transfer out of California State University, Stanislaus, much was expected out of Ballungay after an impressive preseason that saw him be named Most Valuable Player of the World University Basketball Series.

But the Filipino-American forward needed time to adjust to the new league, with head coach Tab Baldwin opting to bring him along slowly along with the team's other recruits.

"It's a process," Baldwin said of Ballungay's adjustment, as well as those of Paul Garcia and Gab Gomez.

Gomez is in his sophomore season with Ateneo but is playing major minutes for the first time, while Garcia only joined the team in July and has yet to have a breakout game for the Blue Eagles. Ballungay, for his part, has been mostly solid. He locked down a starting spot and averaged 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game through their first five games.

He had his best performance yet against Adamson University on Wednesday, going 8-of-10 from the field for 21 points in a 76-55 win for the Blue Eagles.

"Like what coach said, it's definitely a process. For me, Paul and Gab, it's something we had to really learn throughout the games," Ballungay said.

"Like coach said, talent isn't enough. We really had to match the physicality, the pace of the game, and it's something we're still learning," he added.

But Ballungay is clearly becoming more and more comfortable. Against Adamson, he had a couple of dunks while also showing his range by going 3-of-4 from long distance. He also had four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in less than 21 minutes.

"We just want to take away what we can take away from each game, and apply it to the upcoming games," Ballungay said.

Baldwin is hoping that the rest of their recruits will be able to adjust as well as Ballungay has -- notably Garcia, who has only averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while playing spot minutes.

"​​I think everybody's seeing that Paul's maybe having a little bit tougher time, but we gotta remember that Paul didn't get here until July," said Baldwin. "So his timetable is radically different than Kai's or other guys you see out there. Gab Gomez now looks a lot more comfortable, but that's because of the minutes he's playing. Kai's obviously playing minutes."

"It's just a matter of experience. As I told the players, they have talent. They wouldn't be recruited by Ateneo if they didn't have talent. But they're still young players, and their minds have to settle down, and they have to make the basketball cultural adjustments to UAAP basketball," he added.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

