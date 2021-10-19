PBA: Dela Rosa's 2-way role a big key for Magnolia

Coach Chito Victolero noted that Rome dela Rosa has played well both in offense and defense during their semifinal series against Meralco.

He believes these attributes will come in handy when they meet the TNT Tropang GIGA in the finals of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Victolero said they have prepared the son of former PBA player Romeo Dela Rosa for such role starting this year.

"We trained Rome to become a two-way player. We gave Rome the confidence to shoot outside and he delivered," said Victolero in an article in the PBA website.

This was evident during the Hotshots' close-out Game 6 victory over the Bolts where the 30-year-old forward nailed 4-of-5 from three-point range to finish with 16 points in the 93-85 win, while adding five rebounds.

"That's why he's our best defender in the perimeter and now, he spreads the floor," Victolero said.

Up against a loaded TNT side in the best-of-seven finals that start on Wednesday, Victolero hopes Dela Rosa will remain a consistent threat both on defense and offense.

"Kailangan lang namin itong ma-sustain," said Victolero. "No pressure, no expectations. Just play hard, give their multiple effort on defense and offense, and the result will come."

