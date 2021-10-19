MMA: Miado seeks more than repeat performance vs Miao

Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado is out to continue his mastery over old foe Miao Li Tao at ONE: NextGen, although he doesn't expect an easy win this time around.

The Filipino knockout artist acknowledged how the Chinese athlete has improved, days before their bout on October 29.

"His wrestling has improved a lot and his submission defense is so good now," Miado said.

"His posture has changed as well, he doesn't just rush out on people. He's not that aggressive anymore. There's still aggression, but he’s not that reckless anymore."

The last time the two athletes faced each other, Miado scored a highlight reel finish by catching Miao with a beautiful well-timed jumping knee, resulting in a walk-off knockout win midway into the first round.

While he knows that Miao will be much more prepared for his aerial attack this time, that doesn't mean he's going to hold off on his signature move in this clash.

But then again, if it doesn't work, Miado knows he can use his hands, which have already earned him a couple of knockout wins.

"I'd still be going for that flying knee if given the chance. I'll look for ways to time that again," he said.

"My hands would also give him problems -- the uppercut and my jab -- because I have the reach advantage over him."

But knockout or no knockout, the only thing that matters for Miado is having a convincing performance, an outing so dominant that it warrants him a shot at one of the strawweight contenders sitting at the top of the division.

"I just don't want to win against Miao, I want to win convincingly. Even if it goes to the judges, I want it to be so convincing that it leaves no doubt in the eyes of the judges," he said.

"I believe that my performance here will be the gauge on whether I deserve a shot at the guys in the top five."

