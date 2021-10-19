Guiao: Kiefer Ravena may not return to PH soon

Kiefer Ravena is becoming a prized addition in Shiga's lineup, as he has helped the Lakestars pocket several victories in the Japan B.League.

His NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said he is not surprised, given Ravena's talent and experience.

“Alam naman natin Kiefer is an experienced baller internationally."

“Kasama ko siya sa World Cup, kasama namin siya one year before that. Nag-training kami sa Spain, sa Europe, sa iba’t ibang windows ng World Cup,” said Guiao in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play.

“So it did not surprise me that he would do well in Japan kasi kabisado niya naman ‘yung laro."

Ravena's arrival at Shiga resulted in a 5-1 start for the Lakestars in the B.league's West District. Shiga is looking to improve from its 23-36 slate last season.

Ravena, however, still has to return to NLEX after his stint with Shiga. As part of his agreement with the PBA, Ravena is prohibited to renew with the Lakestars. This, or he pays a fine.

But Guiao could not say if Ravena will be back soon, despite the agreement.

“I have not watched a full game ni Kiefer, but I can see the clips, and makikita mo talaga ‘yung role niya doon sa team niya. He’s becoming a key player, he’s becoming a lynchpin in their rotation,” said the coach.

"So kinakabahan ako baka matagalan bago makabalik si Kiefer. Yun ang nakakaniyerbyos eh."

"Committed siyang bumalik, ang tanong kung kailan," Guiao said.

