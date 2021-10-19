Esports: Pinoy TI10 participants stranded in Romania

Filipino participants at The International Dota 2 Championships are stranded in Romania, two days after the tournament ended.

This developed after Malacañang listed Romania under its "red list" or classified as high-risk for COVID-19.

From October 16 to 31, 2021, passengers coming from Romania are not allowed to enter the Philippines.

The International 10, Dota 2's biggest annual event, was held in the said country from October 7-17.

In a tweet, Fnatic team director Eric Khor said among those who are trying to return to the Philippines are Fnatic's DJ Mampusti, Raven Fausto and team staff Pau Bago, Evil Geniuses' Abed Yusop, and T1's Kuku Palad, and Karl Jayme.

Khor also said that most of the players' flights were on October 18 or 19.

Romania got put into red list country on 16th, with no lead up time to travel ban. most guys flight was on 18th or 19th. — Eric Khor (ReiNNNN) (@ReiNNNN) October 19, 2021

According to a Reuters report, vaccine skepticism remains high in Romania, which is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Filipino players are seeking the Department of Foreign Affairs' help to be repatriated.

Fnatic team staff Pao Bago also said in a tweet that Philippine consulates from Berlin and Budapest have assisted them. No other details have been posted.

Dealing with things slowly but things are looking up. Appreciate those who have assisted so far, inc. PH consuls in Berlin and Budapest. https://t.co/QEqWvxyoat — Pao Bago (@killthemage) October 19, 2021

ABS-CBN News reached out to the players for comments and is awaiting a response at the time this story was posted.

Kuku and Karl's T1 bagged a little over 1 million USD in prizes by placing 7th-8th in The International.

Raven and DJ's Fnatic, and Abed's Evil Geniuses both ranked 9th-12th, securing $800,400 in prizes.