DOJ endorses to NBI 52 cases in drug war review

A dead body turns up on a street in Malabon City, Metro Manila amid anti-narcotics operations by police. Photo taken February 1, 2017. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday said it has referred to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) its review of 52 cases from the Philippine National Police (PNP) involving deaths during anti-narcotics operations in the country.

"These cases are to undergo further investigation and case buildup for the possible filing of criminal charges against erring police officers," the DOJ said in a statement.

The department authorized the release of an information table regarding the details of the 52 cases — which is part of the DOJ's second drug war review — such as names of killed suspects, and the places and dates of their death.

"This is for the purpose of 1) informing the families and loved ones of the deceased suspects that the circumstances surrounding each incidence of death are undergoing a determination of possible criminal liabilities on the part of erring police officers, and 2) inviting any witnesses or persons with first-hand information helpful to the resolution of the 52 cases to come forward and approach the NBI for the taking of their statements if any," the DOJ said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, in a separate statement, said President Rodrigo Duterte "expressly directed the DOJ and the PNP to review the conduct of the war on drugs, and has publicly stated that all those who acted 'beyond bounds' should be held accountable for any unlawful acts or omissions."

"That is a clear signal that transparency in the drug war review will be observed," he said.

Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of People's Lawyers, welcomed the development but noted that the review is "vulnerable to being viewed more of going through the motions" instead of being a sincere resolution to halt the violent deaths related to the administration's drug war.

"The sound of the trumpeting elephant in the room bellows: why are these extrajudicial killings happening in the first place and why are a puny number of 'erring police officers' taking the fall all alone even at this very overdue time?" he said in a statement.

Guevarra earlier said the DOJ has found "possible criminal liability" on the part of police officers involved in the cases that the department reviewed.

Around 154 cops were involved in the 52 cases.

The justice secretary said the cases would be endorsed to the NBI "for case build-up and filing of criminal complaints if warranted by the evidence."

Guevarra added that the PNP and DOJ would "institutionalize cooperation" in investigating similar cases in the future.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) announced last month it would investigate Duterte's drug war campaign, which left thousands of suspected drug users and others dead during law enforcement operations.

Days after the ICC announced the authorization of the investigation, Duterte told the United Nations that a review of the conduct of the government's violent campaign against illegal drugs was underway.

Malacañang has insisted that the Philippine government will not cooperate with any ICC investigation.

RELATED VIDEO