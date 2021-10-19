Former world bantamweight champion Paul Butler of the UK believes he has the upper hand over his Filipino counterpart John Riel Casimero.

In an interview with fellow champion Nonito Donaire and his wife Rachel in "Beyond the Ring," Butler shared his observations regarding the hard-hitting Casimero.

“I know he’s a little bit smaller than me, maybe a bit speed. Obviously, he’s quite tricky with his feet, he’s planting left, right," he said.

"I just take the feet out of range a little bit but we have a game plan obviously and we don’t wanna give too much away.”

Butler stands 5-foot-6 while Casimero, the WBO bantamweight king, gives away a two-inch height advantage at 5-foot-4.

When asked if he will go for a knock out against the Filipino, Butler refused to make predictions.

“If a TKO comes, then it comes but it doesn’t I’ll box toward a dozen, that’s the way the game is," he said.

"If you go out looking for the KO, then you're going to load on the big shots you're going to get caught on the counters. If the opportunity comes, then I go get it."

Butler is set to face Casimero on December 11.

The Briton believes the fight might take place in Dubai.

“I’ve heard some strong rumors it’s going to be Dubai. The first week came out it’s going to be Dubai or Liverpool, I wouldn’t mind if Liverpool but I’ve never boxed out of the UK as a professional,” he said.

“I would love it in Liverpool because everyone’s at home raving about the fight, they all wanna go, they all want tickets but unfortunately it looks like it’s going to be Dubai.”

