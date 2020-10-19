TNT's Jayson Castro is 35th member of PBA's 8K club

TNT guard Jayson Castro. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT veteran guard Jayson Castro became the 35th player in the history of the PBA to score 8,000 points in his career, during their 2020 PBA Philippine Cup game on Monday against Phoenix Super LPG.

Castro scored four points in the opening quarter, giving him exactly 8,000 points in his professional career, which started in 2008 when he was taken third overall in the draft by Talk 'N Text.

According to PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon III, Castro is the sixth active player to reach 8,000 points, joining Rain or Shine's James Yap, Ginebra's Mark Caguioa, NLEX's Asi Taulava, and San Miguel's Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot.

He is the 35th player to have reached the mark in league history, and the 32nd local.

Castro has spent his entire PBA career with the TNT franchise. He has won six championships with the team, twice winning Finals MVP honors. He is also a five-time Best Player of the Conference and a two-time FIBA Asia Mythical Team selection.

TNT currently trails Phoenix Super LPG at the half, 54-45.