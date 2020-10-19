PBA: Referee sanctioned for crucial error in ROS-NorthPort game

Rain or Shine's Rey Nambatac hit the game-winning free throws off a controversial late call against NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The referee who made a wrong call in the endgame of the tight game between Rain or Shine and NorthPort on Sunday has been sent home from the PBA bubble, according to multiple reports.

Referee Sherwin Pineda called a foul on Paolo Taha with 1.3 seconds left in the game, leading to the go-ahead free throws for Rey Nambatac. Rain or Shine won the game, 70-68, to remain unbeaten in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Gerry Ramos of sports website Spin.ph said Monday afternoon that Pineda will be sent home from the league's bubble in Clark, Pampanga as a sanction from PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Earlier, Lyn Olavario of One Sports quoted Marcial as saying: "Mali ang referee. May malaki akong sanction (na) gagawin doon. Nagalit din ako sa tawag na 'yun."

NorthPort head coach Pido Jarencio was in disbelief at the call made by Pineda, which came after the Batang Pier recovered from a two-point third quarter to knot the count with just seconds to go.

Nambatac stepped up to coolly make the go-ahead freebies, sending NorthPort to their third straight loss in the bubble.