NFL: Brady outplays Rodgers, Titans and Steelers remain unbeaten

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (right) greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) after a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Brady won the battle of the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks on Sunday, outduelling Aaron Rodgers as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers 38-10.

Brady completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards and two scores, and Ronald Jones rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Buccaneers handed the Packers their first loss of the season.

Brady's sidekick Rob Gronkowski also got into the act as the dynamic duo connected for their 91st career touchdown pass, as the Bucs improved to 4-2 on the NFL season.

The 12-yard score with 62 seconds left in the second quarter capped a 28-point second quarter that set the tone for the rest of the contest at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Six-time-Super Bowl champion Brady joined the Buccaneers this season after spending two decades with the New England Patriots.

Rodgers finished 16 of 35 for 160 yards with two interceptions.

Elsewhere, Derrick Henry's 5-yard overtime touchdown run kept the Tennessee Titans unbeaten, while the Pittsburgh Steelers routed Cleveland to join them at 5-0.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and Henry ran 22 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee over Houston 42-36, while the Steelers ripped Cleveland 38-7.

The Titans improved to 5-0, matching their 2008 start for the best in club history, while the Texans sunk to 1-5.

- 'It was wild' -

Houston's Deshaun Watson completed 28 of 37 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns, including a one-yarder to Brandin Cooks that gave the Texans a 36-29 edge with 1:50 to play.

Tannehill marched the Titans 76 yards and hit A.J. Brown with a 7-yard touchdown pass with four seconds remaining in regulation to lift Tennessee level.

"It was wild," Tannehill said. "Started out strong, had a lull in the third and fourth quarters. We just kept believing, kept fighting, and had the confidence to get it done."

Tannehill drove the Titans 82 yards in six plays in overtime to set up Henry's winning run.

"He's unbelievable," Tannehill said of Henry. "Every week he does the same thing. He's out here grinding for us. He was great."

Ben Roethlisberger completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, and James Conner ran 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown to lead the Steelers, who are 5-0 for the first time since 1978.

Pittsburgh jumped ahead 24-0 thanks to a 33-yard Minkah Fitzpatrick interception return touchdown, Roethlisberger's 28-yard touchdown pass to James Washington, Conner's three-yard touchdown run and a 35-yard Chris Boswell field goal.

Cleveland's Baker Mayfield threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins in the second quarter, but Chase Claypool scored on a three-yard run in the third and Benny Snell added a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth for the Steelers to seal the victory.

The NFL's two other undefeated teams, Seattle (5-0) has a bye week.

No new positive Covid-19 tests were reported Sunday, allowing all games to be played as scheduled after a week that saw disrupted practices for multiple teams with at least one positive test.

Denver's Brandon McManus kicked five field goals to lift the Broncos over host New England 18-12, the Patriots falling to 2-3, their worst five-game start since 2002.

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson threw for 186 yards and a touchdown and ran for 108 yards and another score as the Ravens won 30-28 at Philadelphia.

Eagles star Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and ran one yard for another with 1:55 remaining but was stopped on a 2-point conversion attempt, and the Ravens (5-1) ran out the clock.

- Ryan powers Falcons win -

Matt Ryan threw for 371 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Atlanta Falcons to their first victory, 40-23 at Minnesota, while Philip Rivers threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns to power Indianapolis over visiting Cincinnati 31-27.

Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Chicago over host Carolina 23-16, while Detroit's D'Andre Swift ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns to power the Lions over Jacksonville 34-16.

The host New York Giants won their first game of the year 20-19 over Washington after the visitors went for a two-point conversion instead of a tying kick and misfired on a throw.

Giants receiver C.J. Board was immobilized and carted off the field with a neck injury after being hit by Washington's Deshazor Everett in the third quarter.

© Agence France-Presse