MANILA, Philippines -- He may not be able to join San Miguel inside the bubble, but six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo still made his presence felt for the Beermen.

The Kraken was part of the virtual crowd for San Miguel's game against the TerraFirma Dyip on Monday night.

Fajardo suffered a leg fracture in February that ruled him out for the season.

He remains in recovery and thus was not included in the Beermen's roster for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, where they are looking to defend their title.