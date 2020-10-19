Football: Miedema breaks WSL scoring record as Arsenal thrash Spurs

Arsenal's Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema reacts during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final football match between Arsenal and Paris SG at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on August 22, 2020. File photo. Villar Lopez, AFP.

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema scored a first-half hattrick for Women's Super League leaders Arsenal in a 6-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, breaking Nikita Parris' record to become the competition's all-time top scorer in the process.

Miedema scored in the seventh minute to put her side 2-0 up and break the record, and then added two more goals before halftime for a total of 52 goals in 50 WSL games as Arsenal cruised to their fifth victory in five league games.

The 24-year-old has netted 10 times so far this season, giving her more goals individually than eight of the entire clubs' tallies in the 12-team league.

On a good day for the Gunners, title rivals Everton and Manchester City both dropped points, with Everton held to a 2-2 draw at home by Brighton And Hove Albion. City's stuttering start to the season continued with a surprise 1-1 draw away to mid-table Reading.

American striker Christen Press got her first league goal for Manchester United in a 4-2 win away to West Ham, while Birmingham City's 4-0 win over bottom side Bristol City was tarnished when Abbi Grant was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in stoppage time.

Arsenal top the standings on 15 points from five games, with Everton second on 13 points ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. Current champions Chelsea are fourth with a game in hand.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)