Boxing: Contrasting results for Pinoy fighters in New York, Miami

Two Filipinos scored stoppage wins while another was knocked out in separate boxing events over the weekend.

In Miami, Mark Bernaldez stopped Julian Evaristo Aristule in the third round of their super featherweight showdown at the Manuel Artime Community Center Theater.

It was a bounce-back win for the 26-year-old Bernaldez, who was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Albert Bell just last July.

The Filipino improved to 21-4 in his career, with 15 knockouts.

Meanwhile, welterweight Jameson Bacon also registered a stoppage win in the same fight card, as he trounced Gonzalo Carlos Dallera in two rounds.

Like Bernaldez, Bacon barged right back into the win column after a points loss to Darragh Foley in his last bout, held in November 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

Bacon is now 24-4 in his career with 16 knockouts.

But John Vincent Moralde could not make it 3-0 for Pinoy fighters as he was demolished by Mexico's Jose Enrique Vivas in New York, in a bout held in the undercard of the Lomachenko-Lopez showdown.

Moralde lost after just a minute and 16 seconds in their featherweight match at the MGM Grand Conference Center. He was knocked down after 34 seconds, beat the count, but was dropped again after absorbing a left hook from Vivas.

Moralde, 26, dropped to 23-4. It was his second knockout defeat in his last four fights.