3x3: After parting ways, Munzon, Ababou reflect on successful partnership

Joshua Munzon and Dylan Ababou played together for Pasig Chooks in the 2019 season of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Joshua Munzon, the top 3x3 player in the country, is aware that he has the tendency to get emotional inside the basketball court.

This is why the Filipino-American standout is grateful to Dylan Ababou, who provided a calming, veteran presence for him and the Pasig Chooks squad during the 2019 season of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

"I'm emotional when I'm out there," admitted the 25-year-old Munzon. "I yell at Dylan, and he'll calm me down. He'll tell me to just breathe and just look at the other side of things."

Ababou, 33, was the veteran leader of a powerhouse Pasig crew that featured Munzon, national team pool player Troy Rike, and Nikola Pavlovic. The squad ruled several legs of the inaugural season of Chooks 3x3 last year.

They also flew overseas and took part in numerous FIBA 3x3 tournaments in cities such as Doha, Kunshan, Moscow, Poitiers, Xiongan, and Kaohsiung.

When he looks back on his experience with Pasig Chooks, Ababou remembers how they welcomed him as a leader and listened to his words.

"They're all listening, and that's great satisfaction to me, seeing them listen and also seeing them get better and seeing them getting more successful," he said.

The former PBA cager has been with Chooks 3x3 since the league started, and it's clear he has found his niche in the halfcourt game. More than his skills, however, it's Ababou's demeanor that has endeared him to his teammates.

Munzon calls Ababou "one of my favorite teammates."

"All positive all the time," he said of the former University of Santo Tomas star. "Even when you say something negative to him, he's gonna come back with positives. Crazy. That's who he is."

The two have parted ways ahead of the 2020 Chooks 3x3 President's Cup, in what will be the league's first official competition since turning professional. Munzon will play for Family's Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks together with Rike, Alvin Pasaol and Santi Santillan -- all members of the national team pool.

The quartet were put together in one squad to help them develop their chemistry in preparation for the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament in May 2021.

Ababou, for his part, is now part of Big Boss Cement-Porac Builders, joining floor general Ryan Monteclaro, Jaypee Belencion, Dan Reducto, Harry Petilos, and James Laput.

Even though they are now part of separate teams, Munzon said his respect for Ababou will never diminish.

"Certain guys are gonna take charge and speak more than the others and you can bump heads sometimes, but I think that's the beauty of it," Munzon explained. "You either go fight, and you're not gonna get through the games, or you gotta fight and get it over with and move forward to the next play.

"That's the biggest thing (in 3x3) -- getting over yourself and becoming more of a team guy," he added. "I've played with Dylan, and Dylan doesn't argue with anybody… Dylan's the nicest guy I've ever met in my life."

The first leg of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup will take place on Wednesday, October 21.