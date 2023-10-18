UP rookie Louna Ozar. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the Philippines is one win away from a first round sweep of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament.

The Fighting Maroons escaped with a 65-61 triumph over the De La Salle Lady Archers on Wednesday at the Adamson University Gym.

The slim win gave them a 6-0 win-loss record -- the UP women's best start in the UAAP's Final 4 era, eclipsing the school's Season 71 squad.

"We are happy that we won. The more that the season is coming to the close of the first round, the more we are learning and getting better. We are just glad that we are still winning," said Fighting Maroons head coach Paul Ramos, who was the lead deputy of Eric Castro 15 years ago.

UP needed to dig deep against La Salle, as the Lady Archers had a slim 50-49 lead entering the final period.

It was Fil-French rookie Louna Ozar who rallied the Fighting Maroons, scoring the opening bucket of the fourth frame then forcing back-to-back turnovers that led to four more points and a 56-50 UP lead.

La Salle got within two points, 60-58, with 2:08 left but Christie Bariquit powered her way on the post for a bucket while Kaye Pesquera knocked down a dagger trey seconds later to seal solo lead for UP.

"Confident po ako nun kasi open shot. Nagkaroon ako ng kumpyansa nun dahil sa teammates ko," said Pesquera, a sophomore guard.

Ozar led the way for UP with 14 points, six assists, and four steals, while Marian Domingo also got 14 points to go with five rebounds, two steals, and two assists.

Bariquet and Rhea Sanchez chipped in nine apiece for UP, who now braces itself for a showdown with Ateneo de Manila on Saturday, still at the same San Marcelino venue.

Ann Mendoza led La Salle's gallant stand with 15 points and six rebounds while Betina Binaohan and Luisa San Juan added 14 points each.

The Lady Archers, who fell to 1-5 for seventh, will close their first round campaign against University of the East also on Saturday.

The Scores:

UP 65 - Ozar 14, Domingo 14, Bariquit 9, Sanchez 9, Pesquera 7, Onoh 5, Maw 3, Jimenez 32, Tapawan 1, Vingno 1, Quinquinio 0, Godez 0, Lozada 0, Sauz 0.

DLSU 61 - Mendoza 15, Binaohan 14, San Juan 14, Sario 7, Dela Paz 5, Bojang 4, Dalisay 2, Delos Reyes 0, Paraiso 0, Villava-cua 0.

Quarterscores: 21-17, 38-36, 49-50, 65-61.