UAAP: Pingol, Surada lift NU women to solo 2nd

NU's Karl Pingol in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Defending champion National University cruised to a third straight win on Wednesday, overwhelming the University of the East 72-50 in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament at the Adamson University Gym in Manila.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 5-1 to stay within striking distance of league-leading University of the Philippines (6-0).

"Ang challenge sa team namin after a loss is how well you bounce back the following game and the games after that. We're quite happy, but not yet satisfied. Yes, we got the W, but to turn the ball over 20 times speaks of our carelessness in this game," second-year Lady Bulldogs head coach Aris Dimaunahan said.

Ann Pingol took charge for the eight-peat-seeking NU squad with 14 points and three rebounds in 17 minutes of action, while Angel Surada delivered a double-double performance with 11 points and 15 boards.

Gypsy Canuto steadied NU's offense with eight assists.

The Lady Bulldogs clamped down defensively in the blowout win, even limiting the Lady Warriors to just nine points in the third quarter where they scored 20 points of their own. Bianca Alcantara put the finishing touches on the period with a buzzer-beating triple for a 59-39 cushion.

"We gave up 30 points in the first half, which is too much for us. We take pride in our defense, so maybe after the halftime break, the players woke up, and we only allowed 20 points after that," Dimaunahan added.

NU will aim to end the first round on a high note when its faces an in-form Adamson University on Saturday at the same venue at 1 p.m.

Rrixie Burgos led UE's efforts with 12 points and 14 boards, but the team's 30 turnovers spelled their doom in their sixth consecutive defeat this season.

The Lady Warriors will try to break their losing streak when they face De La Salle University at 11 a.m. also on Saturday.

The Scores:

NU 72 - Pingol 14, Surada 11, Fabruada 8, Solis 6, Betanio 5, Clarin 5, Alterado 4, Canuto 3, Cayabyab 3, Ico 3, Alcantara 3, Talas 2, Bartolo 2, Berberabe 2, Magbanua 1.

UE 50 - Burgos 12, Delig 11, Paule 10, Pedregosa 5, Ronquillo 4, Dela Rosa 3, Lorena 3, Kone 2, Ruiz 0, Del Carmen 0, Lumibao 0.

Quarterscores: 20-16, 39-30, 59-39, 72-50.