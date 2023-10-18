UAAP: NU cruises to third straight win for solo No. 2

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Bulldogs continued their winning ways in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament after ripping the skidding University of the East (UE).

The Bulldogs limited the Red Warriors to just four points in the second quarter en route to an overwhelming 68-49 win to take the solo second spot in the tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday.

NU improved its record to 5-1, trailing behind the still undefeated University of the Philippines (6-0). Meanwhile, UE slid to 2-4 slate.

“I’m at least 40% satisfied with their performance because nung first quarter we gave up 21 points right away. We are sending a wrong message dun sa mga kalaban namin. 'Yun lang 'yung in-address ko,” NU head coach Jeff Napa said.

Omar John and Jake Figueroa tallied 12 points and 10 boards apiece to spearhead the Bulldogs, who also forced the Red Warriors to commit 23 turnovers in the entire game.

PJ Palacielo, who finished the game with 12 points, knocked down a jumper at the eighth-minute mark in the payoff period to establish the biggest lead of the game at 21, 57-36.

It was all NU in the latter part of the fourth as Palacielo dropped a 15-footer jumper before draining both his free throws in the final minute for a 65-47 gap.

Nash Enriquez equaled the biggest lead of the game with a three-pointer with 39.1 seconds left to play, 68-47, to formalize their fifth win.

No UE player scored in double digits, with Precious Momowei only scoring eight points in 36 minutes of playing.

