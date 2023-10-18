UAAP: FEU survives Adamson for 2nd straight win

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws captured their second straight win after struggling at the start of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

FEU held tight on their slim lead in the payoff period to clinch a 49-46 win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

L-Jay Gonzales once again steered the Tamaraws with 13 points and nine boards to improve his squad's record to 2-4 while Adamson slid to a 3-3 card.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was another grind out win for FEU after shocking Ateneo last timeout as they got past Adamson through a 30-percent shooting game over the measly 24.6% in the field of the Falcons.

“Yung mga ganitong game kailangan na kailangan namin kasi experience tong mga players namin nung first quarter medyo di kami makadepensa dahil ang ganda ng start ng Adamson pero hats off ako sa mga players ko na grabe yung trinabaho sa depensa mula second quarter hanggang fourth quarter,” head coach Denok Miranda said.

The green shirts stole the upperhand down the stretch of the third after trailing since the start of the game as Xyrus Torres buried a triple, 32-30.

A layup and a trey of Pat Sleat made it a five-point match for the Tamaraw midway through the final period, 41-36.

But the Falcons slowly crawled back as Vince Magbuhos equalized the game off a good pass with less than two minutes left in the action, 43-all.

Gonzales would give the lead back to his team off a gutsy off-the-glass basket, 1:32 left in the tick. Ced Manzano and Joshua Yerro both had the chance to either tie the tally or get a one-point lead but muffled their respective attempts.

Gonzales’s two charities at the 16.3-second mark gifted FEU a 47-43 breather. However, Joem Sabandal threatened them when he drained a triple in the final 11 seconds, 46-47.

Royce Alforque put the finishing touches with another pair of free throws for a 49-46 gap. Sabandal tried to force an extension with a three-point attempt but to no avail.

Yerro paced Adamson with 12 points while Manzano only had nine and 10 boards in the match.

FEU also played without Cholo Anonuevo for third straight game due to a hand injury.