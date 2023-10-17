PVL: Petro Gazz gifts Timmy Sto. Tomas a debut win

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels had to dig deep in the second and third set to overcome the newbie Galeries Tower Highrisers in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Tuesday.

Petro Gazz swept the Galeries, laboring to a 25-11, 26-24, 25-22 win to hand their new head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas a triumphant debut in the pro league at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Gretchel Soltones was in her usual form, registering 19 points, 14 digs, and 10 excellent receptions, while Aiza Maizo-Pontillas had 10 markers as they paraded for a new system in the PVL.

“I’m very happy that we were able to get the win despite having difficulties during the second to the third set of the game. Masaya ako kasi kahit papaano, nakabawi yung girls, nakabawi yung team. They were able to step up during the latter part of the match,” Sto. Tomas said.

After a tight second-set win, the Angels cruised to a 17-10 lead that appeared to be enough to run away with the win convincingly. They kept it until 23-16 off an error from the Highrisers.

However, Roma Joy Doromal sparked a 4-0 spurt to threaten the Petro Gazz of a possible comeback, 20-23, until Marian Buitre rejected an attack from them to put the Angels at matchpoint.

Audrey Paran and Mary Anne Esguerra would score back-to-back points in the succeeding plays that forced the Petro Gazz to sue for time, 22-24.

Soltones eventually capped the game with an off-the-block spike.

No player from the Galeries scored in double digits with Paran pacing the team with only eight points.

