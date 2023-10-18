The second batch of athletes of the national para team to the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games pose with national team chef de mission Ral Rosario (in dark shirt) after their arrival last Tuesday afternoon at the airport. Handout/PSC.

With the exception of one judoka who was left at home due to illness, all 72 national para athletes who will compete in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games are present and accounted for.

“We had one judoka who got sick and was unable to make it here, but other than that all of the other 72 athletes are here,” said chef de mission Ral Rosario after meeting the second batch of the Philippine contingent, Tuesday afternoon at the Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport.

Triple gold medalist Ernie Gawilan and veteran power lifter Adeline Dumapong were among the 57-man delegation composed of athletes and officials.

Also arriving late Monday night from Jakarta, Indonesia was chess player Jasper Rom, who won a gold each as the Filipino chessers swept the men’s team standard and rapid events five years ago in Jakarta.

Rosario, a former national swimming standout, said that except for the cool weather in the evening as autumn sets in “all our athletes are adjusting quite well and settling in as they gear for their respective events.”

He also praised the Hangzhou Asian Para Games organizers “for being very helpful and accommodating in meeting our needs and requests,” he said.

Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo is also scheduled to arrive Thursday from Manila.

The welcome ceremony at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games Village for all of the participants is set on Friday.

The Philippines won 10 gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals while winding up 11th in the overall standings in the previous edition of the Asian Para Games five years ago.

Barredo said the Philippines will try to equal if not surpass that haul. There will be extra motivation of excelling since some sports such as athletics, swimming, power lifting and archery in the competition also serve as ranking or qualifying meets for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.