MLBB: Onic Esports backs out of Jakarta-hosted MPL Invitational

Courtesy: MPL Indonesia

MANILA - Indonesian ML:BB organization Onic Esports, which is reinforced by two Filipinos, will withdraw from the One Esports MPL Invitational (MPLI), the team announced.

On their Instagram page, the team said the timing "does not align" with their schedule towards the last quarter of the year, which includes the M5 World Championships to be held in the Philippines.

Onic Esports will not be able to defend their title in the tournament as a result.

"It is unfortunate that the timing does not align with our Q4 schedule, which was planned months in advance of the season's commencement. Additionally, we must take into account our players' condition after the series of tournaments and their need for rest," Onic Esports said.

They also apologized to the fans for withdrawing.

EVOS Legends will take their place in the competition, which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Onic, with Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and coach Paul Denver "Yeb" Miranda, recently won a three-peat in MPL Indonesia and is gearing towards a grand slam after winning the MSC 2023 title in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

ECHO and AP Bren, who secured the upper bracket in MPL Season 12's playoffs, are assured of slots in the MPLI, which will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The other two Philippine representatives will be determined in the MPL Philippines playoffs to be held at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.