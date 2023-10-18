MANILA — Colegio de San Juan de Letran has finally entered the win column of the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Knights defeated San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 86-71, Wednesday night at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

A balanced attack, led by Deo Cuajao’s 14 points, five rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block, and Neil Guarino and Kobe Monje scoring 13 markers each, was the key for the Knights to post their first victory in eight games.

After trailing by as much as 26, 50-24, early in the third canto, the Golden Stags caught fire in the quarter, charging a 22-1 run in a matter of five minutes to get to as close as five as they tried to spoil the momentum of the defending champions.

But it was a different story this time for even without their injured team captain Kurt Reyson, Letran was able to keep their composure and managed to fend off San Sebastian’s fight back as they rebuilt a double-digit lead heading into the fourth period and their eventual win.

Rafael Are finished with 20 points and four assists, and Romel Calahat and Raymart Escobido scored 14 and 12, respectively, but San Sebastian failed to improve to .500 and instead fell to 3-5 in the standings.

The Knights are hoping that this win will help them against College of St. Benilde which they will face on Sunday, October 22, at 2:40 PM, while the Golden Stags are hoping to end their first round campaign on a high note when they face San Beda University on Friday, October 20, at 4 PM.

Both games are to be held at the same San Juan arena.