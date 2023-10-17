Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Ivy Lacsina almost single-handedly carried the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in their opening game in the second All-Filipino Conference against the Akari Chargers on Tuesday.

Lacsina dropped a scintillating 26 points on 22 attacks, three blocks, and an ace but her efforts did not yield a positive result for F2 as they surrendered to Akari in five sets, 25-21, 20-25, 25-27, 25-19, 8-15, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The lanky spiker played a different position anew in F2 as she filled the position left by the injured Kianna Dy in the starting unit of the Regine Diego-mentored squad.

According to her, her confidence was built by her “ates” in the team who kept helping her in the entire game.

“Siguro po kaya din po nakuha lahat ‘to dahil sa tulong ng mga ates ko. Every timeout po kasi sinasabihan nila ako and gusto ko din po na tinutulungan nila ako kasi hindi ko po siya magagawa yung ganito, yung papalit-palit po ng posisyon kung wala po sila,” Lacsina said.

She, however, downplayed her impressive performance, noting that she is more focused on getting a win.

“Pero yun nga po, para sakin hindi po kasi importante kung mataas po yung score ko or hindi. Ang iniisip ko po kanina is gusto ko lang po talaga makatulong sa team and yun nga po, kinapos po pero babawi naman,” she continued.

Lacsina took to heart Diego’s advice to the young members of the team. The F2 coach reminded them to also take bigger roles in the team in order to get their goal in the conference.

She wanted to help their senior Aby Maraño and veteran setter Kim Fajardo to cover up Dy and Dawn Macandili-Catindig’s contributions for the Cargo Movers.

“Kailangan po na mag-step up ako, tulungan ko yung mga ate, tulungan ko po lalo si ate Abi, sina ate Kim kasi wala nga po sila ate Kianna, ate Dawn so sabi ko sa sarili ko talaga na once naglaro ako ngayon, kailangan isa ako sa mga magse-step up,” Lacsina said.

Lacsina is hoping to fix their communication inside the court which was evidently lacking in many parts of the game against Akari.