MANILA — Mapua University has been on a roll at the NCAA Season 99 Men's Basketball Tournament.

The Cardinals have managed to cement themselves as this year's top contenders for the NCAA hoops title by winning seven of their eight games so far.

But for team stars and leaders Clint Escamis and Warren Bonifacio, what they need to do moving forward is to remain focused and grounded as they seek the championship.

For the 6-foot-4 Bonifacio, their chemistry has been a huge factor in their success so far this season

“On and off the court, talagang magkakasama kami,” he said, following their 79-65 victory against Arellano University earlier Wednesday.

“Masaya ako dahil lahat talagang gusto manalo, gusto mag-improve.”

“Malaking pasasalamat ko sa kanila dahil hindi sila tumitigil mag extra [work]. Pati kaming mga beterno, nahahawa rin sa energy na binibigay nila,” he added.

As for Escamis, who was recently hailed as the Collegiate Press Corps' Player of the Week, he wants to be more vocal and assertive in keeping his teammates in check as they head into the second round after this week.

“[I’ll focus] more on motivating them and telling them na [dapat] walang kampante talaga,” added the former UE Red Warrior.

“They should work everyday and [prioritize] discipline moving forward.”