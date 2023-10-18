Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The National University (NU) Bulldogs are on a roll in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament after clinching their fifth win in six games on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to three when they trounced the UE Red Warriors, 68-49, at the Mall of Asia Arena – thanks to their second-quarter explosion that limited their opponent to just four points.

Yet NU head coach Jeff Napa was far from satisfied with his team’s performance, as they gave up 21 points in the first quarter alone, which he believes might send a wrong message to their opponents in the league.

Asked what he told his players to overturn the game, Napa admitted he had to lash them out as a wakeup call that they cannot relax in the tournament if they want to be one of the contenders this season.

“Simple lang, narinig nila yung mga di kanais-nais na rinig na dapat sabihin sa kanila to wake up. Yung term na tongue-lashing, tough love na sinasabi ninyo. Just have to wake up lang 'yung players 'cause we’re sending wrong message nga nung first quarter,” Napa revealed.

“I have to wake up lang nung time na yon. Luckily, nag-step up nung second quarter up to the fourth, nakuha na namin talaga yung gusto naming mangyari. Kasi di naman pwede kami magpabaya.”

That has been NU’s storyline in many of their matches where Napa had to scold them intensely before responding mightily inside the court.

But it is not a concern for him yet as he acknowledged that most of his players are still young in the UAAP. He is focused on instilling a new habit to his squad – being strong wire to wire in every match.

“Yun yung culture na kailangan ine-emphasize ko lagi every time sa kanila para maging habit. Para maging consistent kami sa ginagawa namin,” he continued.

“If you think we’re contenders kailangan mag-send ng strong message e na kami ay strong contenders talaga. We’re concentrating on our roles to be contenders talaga. Yun yung lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila.”

Napa has remained confident that his team has a chance of making it to the Final Four, knowing that his players are fully aware of their roles in the team.

“Ginagawa ko lang silang superstar dun sa mga role nila kaya ako nagiging confident kasi alam kong kaya nilang makapasok. Wag naman sana mabati pero yun yung direksyon na gusto naming papunta,” he said.

“Kaya goals muna yung tinitingnan namin. We’re pushing ourselves to the limit para ipakita sa inyo na ito kami. We’re one of the contenders kahit wala kami sa radar nung summer.”

NU will round up its first round campaign against Adamson Falcons at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.