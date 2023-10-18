Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — After suffering seven heartbreaks, Colegio de San Juan de Letran finally tallied their first win of the year.

The Rensy Bajar-led squad defeated San Sebastian College-Recoletos at the NCAA Season 99 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, and the coach remains optimistic that they can still turn things around despite their record.

“I think so. I’m positive [about] it,” he said.

“I-enjoy namin ‘tong game na ‘to, then bukas balik kami to prepare for [College of] St. Benilde.”

“Positive ako na sana, ito na yung turning point for our season.”

The former UP Fighting Maroons mentor then bared that pressure indeed played a factor in their winless campaign, especially since a bulk of their rookies are carrying the weight of the three-time defending champions.

‘Kasama yun eh, yung pressure and challenges [kasi] siyempre we are defending champions eh,” he said.

“[Tapos] itong mga players, kumbaga nasa rebuilding process kami, so andon yung pressure.”

Moving forward, Bajar hopes that this win will not only be the start of better days for the Muralla-based squad but for them to also realize how they must emphasize their ball movement.

“Actually, yun naman ang lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila. The more that we involve our teammates, mas maganda yung mangyayari sa team natin,” he said, after Letran finished with 22 assists, almost seven more than their 15.6 average in the season.

“For the past games namin, once makuha ng isang player, hindi na umiikot eh. So yun yung ine-emphasize ko sa kanila na we need to play as a team lalong lalo na sa opensa namin.”

“Marami kaming plays na pwede naman namin iikot yung bola at magiging masaya yung iba. Nag-eenjoy yung iba pang makakahawak ng bola [rather] than isang tao lang yung nakakahawak ng bola.”