Jhanlo Sangiao and Fritz Biagtan. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao has proposed a fight for former rival Ray Biagtan.

This time, however, it will be between their sons Jhanlo Sangiao and Fritz Biagtan.

The elder Sangiao and Biagtan, considered Filipino MMA pioneers, had a scrap of their own back in 2009, where the Team Lakay founder scored a submission win against the Muay Thai specialist.

The elder Biagtan jokingly asked Sangiao for a rematch on social media, but Sangiao suggested that they settle it through their sons, both of whom are now fighting in ONE Championship.

“It was an honor sharing the battleground with one of our respectable and dedicated combat masters here in the Philippines, coach Raysaldo Biagtan. But that encounter, unfortunately, will not [happen] as we are now focused on passing the torches to the young generation of warriors,” said Sangiao.

“Actually, it played in my mind last night – why not have the second generation face, Jhanlo Sangiao vs. Fritz Biagtan?”

The Sangiao name has been carried well by Mark’s son, Jhanlo, who’s currently 3-1 in ONE since making his debut two years ago.

Fritz, on the other hand, had a solid debut on the ONE stage after finishing Nurmukhammad Adamkhonov at ONE Friday Fights 5 earlier this year.

Perhaps the only challenge in this match up is that they’re in different weight classes, with Sangiao campaigning at bantamweight and Biagtan competing at flyweight.