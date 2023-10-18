MANILA — Mapua University continues its stellar play in the first round of the NCAA Season 99 Men's Basketball Tournament.

The Cardinals cruised past Arellano University, 79-65, on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Team captain Warren Bonifacio and Clint Escamis made wonders for the Intramuros-based squad, with the big man delivering a solid 14-point, 10-rebound performance to go along with two assists, a steal, and a block. The recent Collegiate Press Corps Player of the Week awardee, meanwhile, posted an all-around performance of nine markers, nine rebounds, five steals, and five assists.

JC Recto and Kobe Dalisay also stood out after combining for 24 points, with each scoring 12.

Mapua improved to 7-1, having now won five straight games.

After being tied at 26 apiece halfway through the second quarter, Mapua turned on the switch by scoring 12 straight points, capped by a jumper by Escamis at the 1:50 mark of the same frame.

This allowed the Cardinals to create a lead as huge as 25 in the second half, 63-38, and this was enough for them to lock in the first seed in the standings of the league's first round, which will conclude this week.

Lars Sunga put up 16 points and seven rebounds, and Danielle Mallari finished with 10, but it all went for naught as the Chiefs now fall to 1-7 in the win-loss column.

Both teams will try to end the first round on a high note on Saturday, October 21, at the same San Juan arena. Mapua will battle the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA at 9:30 AM, while Arellano will face Jose Rizal University at 3 PM.