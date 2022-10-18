UAAP: Napa hopes close games will help NU Bulldogs grow

The National University Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa during their match against the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on October 15, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) coach Jeff Napa is not a big fan of close games, but he is hopeful that his team's experiences in nip-and-tuck affairs will be beneficial to the Bulldogs down the stretch.

NU is currently tied for first in UAAP Season 85 with a 4-1 win-loss record. They have won three straight games with an average margin of five points, including an 80-75 escape of defending champion University of the Philippines, and a hard-earned 58-54 triumph over Adamson University last Saturday.

"Honestly, ayoko," Napa said of their recent contests, both of which were not decided until the final minute. "Hindi ako makapag-relax eh."

The Bulldogs ended a five-year losing streak against UP last week while also dealing the defending champions their first loss of the tournament. They got a big bucket from Omar John in the closing minute, and played stout defense on Carl Tamayo and Terrence Fortea in the final seconds to claim the win.

Against Adamson, it was Michael Malonzo who helped secure the game for NU, converting a buzzer-beating layup for a late 56-51 lead that proved just enough to hold off the Soaring Falcons.

Napa is hoping that the Bulldogs' experiences in these kinds of games will fast-track the development of his young team, especially as they are eyeing a spot in the Final 4 this season.

"This game will [help] them grow eh. Dito sila maggo-grow how to handle this pressure kasi hindi naman ako ang naglalaro eh. Ako lang 'yung nagga-guide sa kanila," said Napa. "Good thing, they know how to handle this pressure."

"Sinabi ko sa kanila na pahirap ng pahirap 'yung magiging sitwasyon namin throughout the season," he added. "That is why, talagang pine-prepare namin sila mentally and physically para coming to this game, coming to whatever game, kung sino man ang makatapat namin, nandyan yung pressure, kaya nila i-handle."

Napa expects that his team will be tested again on Wednesday when they play De La Salle University, a team that's coming off a bounce-back win against Far Eastern University (FEU).

"Talagang binaon nila ang FEU," noted Napa, after La Salle crushed the Tamaraws, 87-70. "They're another strong team that we have to prepare [for], we have to be ready. Kung last time, 1000% effort 'yung ibigay, baka dito sa La Salle, baka 2,000% or 20,000% effort 'yung kailangan namin dito."

